Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Decreases By 16.9%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 81,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,823,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,255,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 128.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

