Short Interest in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Decreases By 17.9%

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 178,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance

ATAX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.85. 41,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,153. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $437.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 28.22 and a quick ratio of 28.22.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

