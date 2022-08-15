Short Interest in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Increases By 14.1%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel acquired 45,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,036.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 882,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CEO Daniel Barber bought 91,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Mark Schobel purchased 45,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 882,871 shares in the company, valued at $847,556.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 158,668 shares of company stock worth $151,571 in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,796. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.45. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.