Short Interest in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Rises By 11.1%

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOGO. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $39,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $557,000.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AOGO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.97. 3,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

