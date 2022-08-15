Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Increases By 7.0%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. 26,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

