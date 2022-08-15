Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Declines By 10.5%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 764,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLBD shares. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $12.75. 51,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,514. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $407.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

