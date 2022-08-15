Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Drops By 10.6%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 655,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 95,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,628. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.