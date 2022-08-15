Short Interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expands By 21.3%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CVR Energy by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CVR Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.60. 11,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.47.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

