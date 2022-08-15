Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Expands By 11.1%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 703.0 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $24.44 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

