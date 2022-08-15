Short Interest in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expands By 18.7%

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 875,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $121.39. 227,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,479. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $110.21. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

