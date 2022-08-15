Short Interest in Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Decreases By 10.6%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Essential Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EEYUF remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Monday. Essential Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile
