Short Interest in Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Decreases By 10.6%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEYUF remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Monday. Essential Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

