Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Decreases By 27.6%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

FTRI traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

