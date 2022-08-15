Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expands By 20.6%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,940,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 18,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,100. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

