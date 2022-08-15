Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Drops By 26.8%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. High Liner Foods has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLNFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

