Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Expands By 17.0%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,807,400 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 1,544,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,024.7 days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IMQCF remained flat at $6.38 during trading hours on Monday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

