Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Declines By 22.8%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $80,742.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,360.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,514.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,333.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $80,742.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,360.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $233,603 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter worth $1,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth $82,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISSC stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 125,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,793. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.08.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.