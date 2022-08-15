Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Decreases By 27.8%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of Inspirato stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,515. Inspirato has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at $37,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at $5,210,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at $83,000.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

