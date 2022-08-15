Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Grows By 11.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.01. 11,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after buying an additional 266,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 191.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1,851.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter.

