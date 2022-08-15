Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Grows By 11.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IUSS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.01. 11,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $41.39.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
