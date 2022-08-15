Short Interest in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Expands By 21.1%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of IX Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IX Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXAQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,122. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. IX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

IX Acquisition Company Profile

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

