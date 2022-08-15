Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Expands By 9.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 178,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 307.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.13. 19,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,828. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

