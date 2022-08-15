Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Expands By 9.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUTGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 178,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 27.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 307.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.13. 19,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,828. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

