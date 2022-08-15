Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Expands By 9.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 178,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors
In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.13. 19,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,828. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.86.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.