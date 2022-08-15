Short Interest in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Expands By 15.9%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 997,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,957 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
