Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Increases By 15.6%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 625,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 541,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.47. 719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,095. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 480,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 106,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $2,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

