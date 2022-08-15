Short Interest in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Expands By 32.6%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 195,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,042. MMTec has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia, MM Future, MMBD Advisory and HC Securities; and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

