Short Interest in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Expands By 32.6%

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MMTec Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 195,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,042. MMTec has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.
About MMTec
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMTec (MTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for MMTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.