Short Interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Decreases By 24.3%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 448,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Takung Art stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art Stock Up 3.2 %

TKAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.92. 1,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,310. Takung Art has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

About Takung Art

Takung Art ( NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.