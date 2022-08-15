Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $2.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of Sientra stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.11. 978,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $69.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.95. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. Analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sientra by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,837,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 81,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

