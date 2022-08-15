Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 10,392 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,710,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.64. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,442. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

