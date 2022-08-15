Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Signify Health Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SGFY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
