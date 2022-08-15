Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Signify Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SGFY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health

About Signify Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

