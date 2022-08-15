SingularityNET Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $59.38 million and $12.53 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,795.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00126958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00064207 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

