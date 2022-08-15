SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Short Interest Update

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 24.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,758 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

About SkyWater Technology

SKYT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. 18,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,838. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 5.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

