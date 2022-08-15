SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $42.18

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.18, but opened at $39.99. SM Energy shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 18,463 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.