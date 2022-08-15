SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 7.59.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Insider Activity at SmartRent
In related news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,590,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,728.
SmartRent Price Performance
SMRT traded down 0.51 on Monday, reaching 3.31. The company had a trading volume of 248,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,131. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 3.55 and a 1 year high of 15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.67.
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
