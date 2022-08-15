SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $5.25 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.59.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Price Performance

SmartRent stock traded down 0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 3.38. The company had a trading volume of 204,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,131. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 3.55 and a 1 year high of 15.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.67.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total transaction of 370,172.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,726,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately 109,086,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 66,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.53, for a total value of 370,172.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,726,258 shares in the company, valued at 109,086,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at 939,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,590,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,728 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,403,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 93,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.