SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) PT Lowered to $6.50

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Colliers Securities to $6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.03.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMRT traded down 0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,319,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,345. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 3.23 and a 1 year high of 15.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.07.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total transaction of 1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately 95,796,882.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 250,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,722,649 shares in the company, valued at 95,796,882.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,590,727 shares of company stock worth $7,867,728.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.