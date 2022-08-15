SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 5.8%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.83. 43,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,655,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $824.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading

