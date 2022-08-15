SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Director Acquires C$19,257.65 in Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) Director William Young bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,257.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,642.05.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:SNC traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 262,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,188. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.72. The stock has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.62.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

