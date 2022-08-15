Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.56. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

