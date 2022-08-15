Soda Coin (SOC) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Soda Coin has a market cap of $15.74 million and $310,248.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00126860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00063672 BTC.

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

