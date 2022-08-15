Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Stock analysts at Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,923. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

