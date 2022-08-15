Spaceswap MILK2 Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $151,262.89 and approximately $2,452.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036759 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
