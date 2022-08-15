SPAR Group (SGRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,690.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

