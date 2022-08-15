SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

GLDM traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.34. 52,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

