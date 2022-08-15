Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 90,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

