SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. 66,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
About SRH Total Return Fund
