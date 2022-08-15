SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. 66,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. SRH Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

