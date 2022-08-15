Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $119.22 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $119.22 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004151 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00126392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00065370 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

