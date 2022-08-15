Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $15.58

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $16.05. Stem shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 100,575 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Stem Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,189 shares of company stock worth $3,855,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stem by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 37,659 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

