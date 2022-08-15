Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $15.58

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $16.05. Stem shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 100,575 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Stem Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Stem by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 37,659 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STEM)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.