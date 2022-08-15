Stephen Gunstream Purchases 18,000 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alpha Teknova Stock Up 3.3 %
TKNO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.18. 61,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,342. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $145.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
