Stephen Gunstream Purchases 18,000 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Gunstream bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 3.3 %

TKNO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.18. 61,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,342. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $145.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

