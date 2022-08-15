StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,601 shares of company stock worth $42,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

