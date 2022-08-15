StockNews.com Downgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.61) to €16.30 ($16.63) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.76) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.20) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSE DB traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,038. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

