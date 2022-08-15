StockNews.com Lowers China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Hold

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

LFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. 1,743,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,072.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Articles

