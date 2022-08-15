StockNews.com Lowers China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Hold

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
LFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. 1,743,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.69.
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
