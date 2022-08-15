StockNews.com Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to “Buy”

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

EQIX traded up $10.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $714.79. 332,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $662.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.27. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,625. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.