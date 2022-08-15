StockNews.com Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to “Buy”

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.31.
Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %
EQIX traded up $10.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $714.79. 332,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $662.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.27. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,168,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinix (EQIX)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.